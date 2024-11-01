Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10,225.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after acquiring an additional 275,975 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,146.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after buying an additional 207,419 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,372,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after buying an additional 184,961 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,263,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 179,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 69,290 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $113.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $120.16.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading

