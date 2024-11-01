iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MA Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $95.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.54. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $99.64.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.