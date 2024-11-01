iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA opened at $54.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.