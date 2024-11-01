iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Stake Lowered by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,424,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $18,279,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,127,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 365.9% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 114,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 90,154 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 119.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 57,534 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

BATS SMMD opened at $67.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.70.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

