J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 631 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.95.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.7 %

ADSK stock opened at $283.80 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $294.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.16 and its 200 day moving average is $244.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

