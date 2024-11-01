J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $5,015,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.29.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $359.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $235.84 and a 1-year high of $392.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

