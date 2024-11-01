J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,925,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Allstate by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $186.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $125.63 and a 52 week high of $198.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.19.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

