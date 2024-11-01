Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 1.11% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,325,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 449,098 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 15,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $109,543.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,598.17. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sven-Olof Lindblad purchased 32,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $255,330.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,825,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,009,250.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 15,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $109,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,598.17. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 49,895 shares of company stock valued at $384,173 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LIND opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $513.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 3.03.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIND shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

