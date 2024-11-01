Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 1,238 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $146,343.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,471 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,586.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 691 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $82,097.71.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 496 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $59,068.64.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 608 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total transaction of $73,422.08.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $120.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $133.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Natera

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,152,000 after buying an additional 72,848 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,034,000 after acquiring an additional 532,874 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Natera by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,634,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,974,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,860,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,229,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,092,000 after purchasing an additional 246,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.