Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Trading 21.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report) shot up 21.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). 3,600,576 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 1,877,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).
Minoan Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of £6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.08.
Minoan Group Company Profile
Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
