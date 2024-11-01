Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Holdings Decreased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MORN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 326.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 73.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.60, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.70, for a total transaction of $1,559,149.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,620,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,120,891.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.60, for a total value of $233,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,547 shares of company stock worth $17,771,996. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN opened at $328.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.83 and a 200-day moving average of $307.77. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.16 and a 52-week high of $349.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $569.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morningstar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.67.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

