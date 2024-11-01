M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP John R. Taylor Sells 1,436 Shares

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Taylor sold 1,436 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $280,063.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,678.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $194.68 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $111.08 and a 52 week high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $67,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.76.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

