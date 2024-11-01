Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,512 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.51 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

