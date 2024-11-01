Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 985 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,852 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TJX opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.22 and a one year high of $121.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

