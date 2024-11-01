Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 185.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

