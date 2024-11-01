Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 235.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,261 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 952.4% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 31.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

