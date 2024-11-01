Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,476 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

