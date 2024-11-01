Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,912 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,370,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,442 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 368.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,563,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,817,000 after buying an additional 1,229,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $93.67 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $73.97 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

