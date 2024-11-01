Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 31.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 66,461 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 41.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 204,079 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7,424.0% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 298,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 294,215 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 42,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MQY stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

