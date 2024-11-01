Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

WOOF stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.92. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.49.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

