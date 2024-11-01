Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 14,504 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 44.7% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $41.56 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.47 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 612,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,507,061.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $604,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 612,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,507,061.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,180,675.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,204,508 shares of company stock worth $802,654,666 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.