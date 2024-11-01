Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $8,944,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,412,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 70,731 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Under Armour by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Under Armour by 40.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.87.

Shares of UAA opened at $8.55 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

