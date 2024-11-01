Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 19,018 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,018 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.70. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

