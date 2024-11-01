Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,269 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,908,000 after buying an additional 1,381,789 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,815,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 693.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 913,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after acquiring an additional 798,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $12,756,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $28.30 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

