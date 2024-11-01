Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

