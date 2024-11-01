Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 129.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 94.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $141.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.55. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.42 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,436. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

