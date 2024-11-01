New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,478 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $27,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 153.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after buying an additional 1,595,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dover by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,702,000 after purchasing an additional 60,912 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 162.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 425,768 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 110.0% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Dover by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 397,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 95,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $189.31 on Friday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $195.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.62 and its 200-day moving average is $182.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,578. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

