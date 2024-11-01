New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Humana worth $34,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $257.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $527.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.81.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.48.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

