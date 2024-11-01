New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $24,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 22,533 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 90,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 42,949 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

TROW opened at $109.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $122.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.70.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

