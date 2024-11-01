New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $28.43 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,413 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $28,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.2% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 36.9% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 102.9% in the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average is $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

