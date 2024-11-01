New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $31.64 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 780,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,048 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $31,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 112.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 666.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,763 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $96,859,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $89,266,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

