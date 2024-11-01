New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,442 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $26,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

VMC opened at $273.94 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $195.70 and a 1-year high of $279.47. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

