New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,238 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $34,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,937,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.3% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.85. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Daiwa America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

