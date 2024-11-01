Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.0% during the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 47,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Newmont by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 4.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 64,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,444,440 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

