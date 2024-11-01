Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 521 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Etfidea LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.37.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $460.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

