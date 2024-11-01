Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 147.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 256,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,460,000 after acquiring an additional 153,008 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 187,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 111,311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,615,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,346,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total value of $5,017,203.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total value of $5,017,203.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,659 shares in the company, valued at $141,219,407.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $9,928,336.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,243.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,482 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,069. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $139.81 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.17 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

