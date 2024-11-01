Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.50 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,999 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,910,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,074,000 after purchasing an additional 781,906 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,936,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,104,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,564,000 after acquiring an additional 350,250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,534,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,726,000 after purchasing an additional 341,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 126.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 253,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,957.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,781 over the last 90 days. 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $385.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

