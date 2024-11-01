Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,196 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 59,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $124.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.89 and its 200-day moving average is $118.36. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $92.58 and a 52 week high of $131.66.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.