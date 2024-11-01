Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Trading 12% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report) rose 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.40 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.38 ($0.12). Approximately 303,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 259,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.38 ($0.11).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,847.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.17 and a beta of 0.10.

Ondine Biomedical Company Profile

Ondine Biomedical Inc, a Life sciences company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antimicrobial photodisinfection therapies in Canada and internationally. Its product platform is Photodisinfection, a topical light-based antimicrobial technology that eliminates harmful pathogens.

