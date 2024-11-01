Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,665,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,361,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,343,000 after purchasing an additional 111,154 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 798,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,026,000 after purchasing an additional 84,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 36.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 463,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,810,000 after purchasing an additional 123,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

MOH stock opened at $321.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.69 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

