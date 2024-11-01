Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,194 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 27,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $511,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $99.37 and a 12-month high of $167.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

