Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,436,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $106,206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,300,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,337 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,605,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,542.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,712,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

