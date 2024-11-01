Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 117,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after buying an additional 62,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,275. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,275. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.56.

Get Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $180.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.76.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.