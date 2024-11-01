Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 85.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.71.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $234.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.25 and a twelve month high of $241.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,423.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

