Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 94,414.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,842 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,594,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,466 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $193,955,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 20,402.6% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 868,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,196,000 after acquiring an additional 863,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.05.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE WM opened at $215.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $162.03 and a one year high of $225.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.87%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.