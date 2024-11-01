Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 323.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $3,826,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,382 shares in the company, valued at $45,361,265.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,602,152 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TOL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $146.37 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $160.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

