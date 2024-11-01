Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $451,000 in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 21,611 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 78,785 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 126,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

NCDL opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending ( NYSE:NCDL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 50.23%. The company had revenue of $55.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

