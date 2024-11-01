Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $171.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.84 and a twelve month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.35.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

