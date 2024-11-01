Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,839 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 592.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,620 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 27,739.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,192,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lyft by 39.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,870,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,475,000 after purchasing an additional 812,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $636,603,000 after buying an additional 782,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Lyft by 600.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 608,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 521,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity at Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $27,439.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 929,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,502.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $27,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 929,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,502.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $99,795.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 764,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,988,544.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,664 shares of company stock worth $380,048 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.87.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

