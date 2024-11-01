Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Teradata by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Teradata by 88.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 111.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 75.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

